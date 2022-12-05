SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – An active weather week kicks off with a Winter Weather Advisory for northern Utah. This is set to expire at 9 am, and likely by the time you’re reading this it will be over, but it sets up a pattern of activity throughout the state and should last through the weekend.

The Advisory was set mostly for the Wasatch and Uintah Mountains where snow was expected to reach 5-10″ in most places and a foot or more in the upper Cottonwoods. We could see some snow lingering into the afternoon and evening, but most of the main portion of the storm should be over by morning. The valley floor could collect 1-3″ during the period.

The cold front coming with the storm should keep northern Utah in the 30s for the rest of the week. Calmer and cloudy skies will be seen through the midweek, but by Friday a new system will come in and we’ll have a chance for snow again Friday-Sunday. During the week temperatures will be in the low 20s overnight so please make sure you are taking care of the outdoor plumbing and plants and watch out for your pets.

In southern Utah, rain will be scattered during the middle of the week. Much of this will be in central and eastern portions of the south, but some showers could hit St. George on Tuesday. By Thursday the skies should clear out and dry conditions will hold through the end of the week. Look for temperatures in the low 50s and 40s for highs with lows in the 30s.

Takeaway? Winter weather in the north and rain in the south will be part of an active weather week.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast. Follow along with us both on-air and online.