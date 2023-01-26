SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the northern Wasatch Mountains, including Logan Summit and Mantua.

The advisory is to go into effect at 5 a.m. Friday morning and remain in place until 5 p.m. Saturday evening. During this time, snow accumulation is expected to be 8 – 14″ but could be significantly higher in some areas.

Winds will also be a factor in this area as gusts could exceed 40 mph. This will bring drifting and blowing snow, making travel treacherous. It is advised to observe winter driving conditions in this area during the warning and be careful of slick roads and poor visibility.

As snow totals rise, avalanche concerns will also mount so be extra careful in backcountry locations.

There is some chance that the storm could dip into the valleys, and we will also be dealing with very cold weather toward the end of the weekend. For all the latest information, please follow ABC4 both on-air and online.