UTAH (ABC4)- A winter storm warning has been issued for parts of the Wasatch Front and Tooele Valley due to the snow we are expecting overnight. The warning is now in effect and continues until 11 a.m. Sunday. Snow amounts in the valleys are expected to range from four to six inches with locally higher amounts possible as well.



The snow band will hang over top of the Wasatch Front and Tooele valley throughout the overnight hours allowing for many of us to get some accumulations as the colder air also begins to settle in. As the colder air continues to surge overnight, this will allow for the snow to stick to many roadways causing for very slick road conditions. If you have plans early in the morning be sure to take precautions if you must drive.

The mountains, while benefiting some from this right now, will see their best snow during the later morning hours thanks to the flow of air turning more Northwesterly. Thanks to the slick conditions, many canyon roads are expected to see delays.



Stay ahead of all the winter weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!