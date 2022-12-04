SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of northern Utah ahead of a storm coming into the state late Sunday evening and early Monday morning.

While the storm should start as rain, the colder weather will help it become snow as it reaches the mountains. The Advisory is for the Wasatch and Uintah Mountain areas, but valley locations could see some of the snow as well.

Utah mountains are expected to receive 5-10″ of snow with the upper Cottonwoods likely getting over a foot of snow. Blowing and drifting snow could make driving treacherous in the mountains and caution should be taken if traveling overnight or early morning, especially through I-80. There is possible impact for the morning commute along the Wasatch Front, but it shouldn’t be as much as we saw last week.

This storm should stall out over northern Utah and won’t head south like the last few have done. Weather will calm through most of the week in northern Utah, but a new storm system is set to come in towards the end of the week.

Follow along with us on all the changing weather of Utah both on-air and online.