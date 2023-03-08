SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory covering a large portion of northern Utah ahead of the storm currently working its way through the state.

The Advisory is in effect now and will remain until 5 a.m. Thursday, though the main impact of the storm will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight.

Affected areas include the Wasatch Mountain, the Wasatch Back, Western Uinta Mountains, and southwestern Wyoming. Some of the areas could find snow accumulation of 4-8 inches with some local areas receiving more.

The Cottonwoods could see over a foot of snow during this swiftly moving storm, as could the Sessions Ridgeline. The Ogden Valley is another area that could see escalated numbers, though it will likely stay under a foot. Traction Laws are in effect for Big and Little Cottonwood at this time.

Another concern will be snow squalls that can hit quickly, bringing very heavy snow and strong winds. Since this is coming during the evening commute, extra care should be taken if you are going to be driving during this Advisory. Slippery road conditions should have drivers slowing down.

For all the latest on this storm, please keep it on ABC4 for all the most accurate information.