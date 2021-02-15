Winter Weather Advisory for Wasatch Front through Wednesday

SALT LAKE CITY – (ABC 4 News) – Another winter storm has a grip on parts of Utah, and will continue to bring unsettled, snowy conditions to Northern Utah valleys and our state’s mountains through the end of the week.

Snow showers will continue to produce accumulating snow in portions of the Wasatch Front through Wednesday afternoon. A cold front swept through the state Monday evening, leaving us under a moist, unsettled Northwesterly flow which will allow for periods of snowfall for the next few days.

Tuesday morning expected road impacts…via @utahdot

If you run into snow showers on your commute, you can expect slick conditions, limited visibility & road snow or slush.

If you run into snow showers on your commute, you can expect slick conditions, limited visibility & road snow or slush.

Plan accordingly.

We know our mountains will benefit from the snowfall, but the heavy, wet snow will also create very dangerous backcountry conditions. The National Weather Service has issued a “Winter Storm Warning” for the Wasatch Mountains south of Interstate 80, which includes the Cottonwood Canyons. This warning is in effect through Wednesday at 5 am, and heavy snow is expected through this time period. Snowfall rates could get up to 1-2″ per hour. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 feet, with higher totals up to 4 feet possible in the highest parts of the Cottonwoods. The high peaks will also see gusty conditions, including winds gusting as high as 35 mph in most areas with higher gusts along exposed ridgelines, resulting in blowing and drifting snow.

Valley snow will be different from our mountains, with varied totals expected. Snow showers overnight will bring some accumulation to different parts of the Wasatch Front. We will see periods of snow continue through Tuesday with an unsettled day, and then another chance at valley accumulations Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

Periods of snow will drop accumulation in different parts of the Northern Utah valleys tonight.



Benches will see persistent snow, and the morning commute will be slick.



⬇️⬇️⬇️❄️⬇️⬇️⬇️@abc4utah pic.twitter.com/kNkDgig21R — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) February 16, 2021

The National Weather Service has issued a “Winter Weather Advisory” for the Wasatch Front. This advisory means we will see travel impacted at times by snow. You can expect scattered heavy snow showers expected overnight which will result in some spots getting heavy snowfall, poor visibility and difficult driving conditions. Snowfall accumulations will remain highly variable across the valleys, but there could be some Tuesday morning commute issues as a result.

*WINTER STORM WARNING* Until 5am Wednesday for Wasatch Mountain south of I-80. This includes the Cottonwoods. Could see 1-2" of snow per hour at times! Heaviest snowfall expected in the upper Cottonwood Canyons. 2'-3' of snow is possible. Serious accumulation.

Snow will likely persist along the east benches through Tuesday morning, before snow becomes more widespread across the Salt Lake Valley Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. There is also a chance we will see lake enhanced snow Wednesday morning in the Salt Lake and Tooele Valleys. As a result, expected snow totals in Salt Lake and Tooele counties are higher than other Wasatch Front locations.

Snow showers out there in parts of the state right now. Light accumulations possible and these periods of snow showers will limit visibility, and create complicated travel conditions at times. Be safe out there!

With expected travel impacts, you will want to stay informed on the latest winter storm and pinpoint weather forecast