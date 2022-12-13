SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Persistent snow showers across northern Utah have led to headaches on the roadways. Wrap around moisture from a large system east of Utah is aiding in ample showers for much of the Wasatch Front. The chance for snow showers will remain in the forecast for northern Utah, eastern Utah, and the higher elevations across the state through the evening hours. With more snow potential, continue to remain careful if out and about on the roadways.

Because of the lingering snow, the Winter Weather Advisory for the Wasatch Front, Rush & Tooele Valleys, eastern Box Elder County, and Cache Valley & Bear Lake has been extended through 5 p.m. Additional accumulations will be possible and may continue to impact the roadways. An additional 1-4″ are possible in the valleys with up to 6″ along the Benches. The Winter Storm Warning for the northern Utah mountains and the Wasatch Back will also continue through 5 p.m. this afternoon. Winter driving conditions are expected through at least the morning hours.

Behind the showers Tuesday, another quick hitting trough will slide through northern Utah early Thursday. The timing on the system appears to be in the overnight hours and could put down a quick inch or less of snow. This may cause impacts to the Thursday morning commute. The system will move swiftly east Thursday morning with drier weather returning statewide.

As the moisture moves east, a frigid northerly flow into the state will usher in the coldest air of the season. Daytime highs will remain well below normal with much of the state remaining near the freezing mark for highs. Down in southern Utah, we’ll see areas climb above freezing like Kanab and St. George, but the warmest it will get will be the low 40s! After the sun goes down tonight, temperatures will plummet! Overnight lows will drop to below freezing statewide with most bottoming out in the teens and 20s while higher elevations areas could drop into the single digits. Stay warm!

Bottom Line?! Slick roads remain possible as snow continues to fall and temperatures are below normal.

