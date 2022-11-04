SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Friday Utah! Welcome to a brief pause in the winter-like weather we’ve been experiencing. With the exception of very cold temperatures, today will seem much calmer and drier than we’ve seen the last few days. However, it’s only a short break because another storm is moving in tonight through Saturday. High pressure takes control for our Friday but breaks down quickly with a chance of wet weather for the weekend in parts of the state.

We’re seeing mostly clear skies this morning with clouds increasing from the west as the afternoon and evening wear on. Temperatures will be mostly in the upper 30s and low 40s throughout northern Utah with 40s and 50s down south. By late evening, wet weather wants to move into the state with valley rain and mountain snow into Saturday.

The Wasatch and western Uintas have the best chance of picking up snow, as a decent cold front dips into Northern Utah. The front stalls just to the south of Utah County so the best chance for valley rain and mountain snow will be north of Utah County. Temperatures will warm throughout the day, so we will see precipitation changing from snow to rain and back to snow through early Sunday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Wasatch Mountains beginning tonight through Sunday morning. Snow totals for the mountains north of I-80 are expected to be in the 12-18″ range with areas south of I-80 in the 8-16″ range as well. Winds will be gusting up to 55 mph as the front pushes in into Sunday morning with snow levels rising to 6,000-7,000 feet.

More wet weather is expected as we head into next week as well, thanks to the influx of moisture to our West. Utah may be able to tap into the remnants of an atmospheric river which brings some milder temps, steady valley rain at times and the chance for heavy mountain snow. Mild temperatures will hang on for the start of the work week, but another cold front looks to sweep through and open the door for colder air by Wednesday.

Bottom line? Showers will increase over northern Utah later this evening with heavy mountain snow over the weekend.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast. You can follow along with us both on-air and online.