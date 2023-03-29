SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The National Weather Service has revised its earlier alerts of Winter Storm Watches for parts of Utah and has instead issued Winter Weather Advisories for an extended portion of the state. These Advisories go into effect tonight but have different expiration times and warnings involved.

In northern Utah, the Advisory is set to being at 9 p.m. tonight and run until 9 p.m. Friday. During this time, snow totals in the Wasatch Mountains are expected to reach 12 to 24″ with strong wind gusts up to 65 mph. The Eastern Uintas are included in this advisory, but snow totals should be less impactful. As with all regions listed in these advisories, winter driving conditions will be observed.

The Utah Department of Transportation has put out a map with the areas most likely to be affected by this coming storm and extra caution should be taken in your travels:

Central Utah’s Advisory will also begin at 9 p.m. tonight but is set to remain in place until noon on Friday. Southern Utah will see their Advisory in place from 9 p.m. tonight until 9 p.m. Thursday. Both locations can expect snow totals up to 12″ and winds could reach gusts up to 55 mph. The winds will result in blowing snow and limited visibility in these regions.

We will be keeping an eye on all of the weather coming with this system as it comes through the state. You can follow along with us both on-air and online as we bring you Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast. We are Good4Utah!