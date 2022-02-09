Winter warmth lingers across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah!

We’ve seen a workweek so far of mostly sunny and hazy skies, and today brings the slightest change. A weak system will brush the state on Wednesday, but the chance for wet weather with this system looks slim. There will be a slight chance we could see some light snow in the higher elevations with a little better chance up in the Uintas.

For most, we’ll just see an increase in clouds especially in the northern two-thirds of Utah. With increased winds tomorrow, the haze will likely be held in check without getting much worse. Also, temperatures will remain consistent compared to the first couple of days this week. Once this system clears, high pressure will build back in quickly.

For the remainder of the workweek, we’ll be right back to high pressure with more sunshine, haze, and temperatures that will go back on a warming trend. Temperatures will remain above average as we close out the workweek and head into next week, making that stretch for the low 50s.

While this bone dry stretch threatens snowpack and allows for poor air quality, there’s a slight shred of hope. We have a slight chance for wet weather on Tuesday as a system hints at breaking down the ridge of high pressure which could bring some wet weather, but also mixes out valley inversions. Since this system is still several days away, confidence is low and the storm’s development will likely change several more times. Time will tell what happens.

Bottom line? Some additional clouds on another above-average day with overall dry conditions.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!