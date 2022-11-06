SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The National Weather Service has issued two new Winter Storm Watches for Utah ahead of the storm coming late Monday. This storm comes quickly after the weekend storm that also prompted warnings.

The first is for Northern Utah and will begin late Monday night and remain in place until Thursday morning. It is for the Wasatch and Uintah mountains and snow is expected to fall in the range of one to two feet with some areas potentially reaching three feet of snow.

High Winds will also be an issue during this time and blowing snow could make driving extra treacherous. This is especially true of seasonal roads like Monte Cristo and Mirror Lake. Be careful with any travels during this time.

The second is for southern Utah and will affect the Central and Southern Mountains along with the Wasatch Plateau and Book Cliffs. This Winter Storm Watch will begin Tuesday afternoon and run through late Wednesday evening. One to two feet of snow can be expected, and winter driving conditions will be in place.

We will be following these storms and giving you the latest information both on-air and online here at ABC4 News.