Winter storm watch to impact Uinta mountains

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC 4 News) – After an unsettled week thanks to an upper-level low ejecting several disturbances into Utah, the low will finally exit the beehive state. The slow-moving low will keep the chance of rain and snow showers in the Northern, Central, and Southern parts of the state Friday and into Saturday.

FYI: Winter Storm Watch, likely to turn into a winter storm warning, will impact the Uintas, SW WY, Mirror Lake Highway, Manila & Dutch John. Heavy snow possible as low strengthens as it exits the state. In effect late Friday through Sunday afternoon. Stay w/ @abc4utah for info pic.twitter.com/Q8jN30A0nX — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) March 12, 2021

Wrap-around moisture will deliver snow showers to several locations on the eastern side of the state, and the low tracks east, it actually will strengthen. As a result, the counterclockwise flow will support an upslope, Northeast flow which will allow for heavy snow in the Uinta Mountains and Uinta County, Wyoming.

FRIDAY: Pesky low takes its time tracking east & the counter clockwise flow keeps scattered rain/snow showers lingering in Central, Eastern & Southern UT. Isolated in the north. Cool, cloudy & showery to close the work week. The low also strengthens upon exit–more on @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/YCaxEvZ2JT — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) March 12, 2021

The National Weather Service has issued a “Winter Storm Watch” in effect late Friday night through Sunday afternoon for the Uintas, SW Wyoming, and the towns of Manila and Dutch John. Heavy snow is possible with total snow accumulations of 8 to 20 inches possible. Blowing snow is possible too with winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Travel will likely be impacted in these areas, and backcountry travel and recreation will become dangerous due to conditions.

Plan accordingly if you live in or will travel through these areas. You can stay informed on the latest information and pinpoint weather forecast both on-air and online at ABC4.com/weather.