SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! A broad, cold winter storm has delivered SIGNIFICANT snow to a lot of the Beehive State since last night.

In Tooele and Salt Lake Counties, we have seen totals well over a foot in spots while our mountains have seen heavy snow as well. The low pressure driving our winter storm is currently on the move and moving away to our east. Its counterclockwise flow supports wrap-around moisture and as a result, snow made the morning commute tricky and snow showers will continue through the day. Snow will taper off as we make it through the afternoon and evening, but we won’t be able to completely eliminate the chance for snow, especially in the high terrain.

This storm also delivered very cold air to Utah, so high temperatures throughout the state will be well below average. Seasonal norms for this time of year for Salt Lake are in the upper 40s, and in St. George hit the low 60s. Daytime highs will struggle to hit the freezing point along the Wasatch Front with upper 20s expected, a slew of 30s in central and southern Utah, and St. George only getting into the low 40s. With strong winds, it will feel at least 10-15 degrees colder across the board.

The Beehive State is still covered in Winter alerts with Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories holding on until at least 11 p.m. tonight. For the high country in northern Utah and for the warnings in eastern Utah, those will continue through 5 a.m. Thursday. While we’re past the bulk of accumulations in most spots, we could see an additional 2-6″ in our valleys, 5-10″ in our mountain valleys including the Wasatch Back, and an additional 10-20″ will be possible for our mountains. Along with additional snow, strong winds are likely to persist and blowing snow could also be an issue. We’ve already seen some snow drifts today of 3-6 feet!

The wind alerts in southeastern Utah will continue through this afternoon. While wind alerts aren’t posted elsewhere, we will likely see gusts between 20-40 mph for most of the state.

This evening, the snow will likely begin to ease across the state, but any calm is likely to be short-lived as another system is expected to move in by Thursday into Friday with maybe another system arriving by early next week. This storm Thursday into Friday favors Southern Utah and looks to deliver another dose of heavy snow to the mountains. We will see scattered snow showers pushing from south to north with impacts expected in Central Utah valleys and as far north as the Wasatch Front. Stay with us as we fine tune the details of this system, but the chance for accumulating snow in St. George is not out of the question.

There is a chance of another storm for the weekend and into next week. Temperatures will slowly moderate by the weekend, but we’ll likely stay a bit below average as the pattern looks to remain active into and through the middle of next week!

Bottom line? Strong storm exits the state today leaving behind healthy snow totals and frigid air.

