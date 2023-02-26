SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Another round of heavy snow is moving into the state Sunday evening and will continue off and on through midweek. Increasing snow showers are expected over northern Utah tonight with another wave Monday night into Tuesday.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the Nothern Mountains through 5 p.m. Wednesday with 18-36″ of snow expected. The Western Uinta’s will see 12-24″ with the Ogden Valley expecting similar amounts. Other portions of the Wasatch Back will see 8-16″ of snowfall. The northern valleys can plan on accumulations tonight into Monday morning of 1-4″, and the benches will see 2-5″.

Another wave of moisture Monday night into Tuesday will produce similar snowfall amounts and so plan on winter driving conditions both mornings.

Active weather will stick around through midweek with Winter Storm Warnings in place through 5 p.m. Wednesday.