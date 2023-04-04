SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The National Weather Service has extended the Winter Storm Warning for parts of northern and central Utah, which is originally set to end Tuesday evening.

The Warnings will now remain in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday. The affected areas include the Wasatch Mountains, Tooele and Rush Valleys, Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, and eastern Juab and Millard Counties.

Additional snow accumulations of 6-12″ are expected in the mountains with 1-3″ more along the valley floors. In central Utah, an additional 1-4″ could be added to our totals. The Wasatch Back is looking to bring another 2-5″ of snow.

The lake effect could really play into the weather tonight and tomorrow morning, much like it did last night, and we could see up to 10″ of snow added, especially along the benches. With that in mind, give yourself extra time and be alert of other drivers if you are traveling tonight or tomorrow.

As this storm makes its way out of Utah, we will finally start to see an extended break in the weather and, by next week, we could be seeing 70’s along the Wasatch Front and 80’s in southern Utah.

Of course, this is a double-edged sword because all the snow that we’ve accumulated will be melting in high temperatures.

Keep up on all the latest with Utah's Most Accurate Forecast, both on-air and online.