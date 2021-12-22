Winter storm warnings and watches issued for approaching storm

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – With an approaching winter storm, the National Weather has issued a few winter alerts that will begin tomorrow.

The first is a Winter Storm Warning that will begin at 6 AM Thursday and will continue through 5 AM on Christmas morning. This includes our northern Utah mountains southward through the Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs.

It also includes the northern Utah mountain valleys like the Wasatch Back meaning the Ogden & Heber Valleys fall within the warning. In our mountain valleys, 5 to 15 inches of snow is possible, with heavy snow be heavy at times.

In the mountains 1-2 feet of snow is possible, and in isolated locations like the cottonwoods even higher totals will be possible. Winds could gust to 40 mph leading to the potential for blowing snow making travel even harder if not impossible.

The second alert is a Winter Storm Watch that has been issued for southwest Wyoming. This will begin Thursday morning and last through Friday night. Within the watch, 4 to 10 inches of snow will be possible. Between the watch and warning, travel along I-80/84 could be treacherous if traveling from the Wasatch Front eastward.

There are also a couple of winter weather advisories. The advisory for southeastern Utah includes the Abajo Mountains, where above 9000ft, half a foot to a foot of snow will be possible. This will also come with winds that could gust up to if not higher than 40 mph.

The other advisory is in parts of northeastern Nevada which includes both Ely and Eureka. This advisory runs from 4 PM Thursday through 10 AM PST on Friday. Snow accumulations of 4-10″ will be possible above 7000ft. while below 7000ft. 2-4″ will be possible. The highest peaks of the Schell and Snake Ranges could pick up closer to 15″ of snow.

Down in the valleys, the amount of snow will be dependent on the snow levels. In our valleys in northern Utah, we could see anywhere from a trace to a few inches. For the complete forecast click here: abc4.com/weather

Stay ahead of all the winter weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!