SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The National Weather Service has upgraded the Winter Alerts for the storm coming Saturday afternoon, Oct. 22. What was a Winter Storm Watch has now been raised to a Winter Storm Warning. The difference is significant because, in simple terms, a watch is when conditions indicate that a storm “might” manifest, but a warning is when it is determined that a major storm “will” take place. During this time heavy snow is expected. The Warning will begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday and remain effective until late Sunday evening.

The NWS has also issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of Utah and Wyoming. An advisory is issued when there will be any freezing rain. They’re also issued when 2 to 4 inches of snow is expected which could cause significant inconvenience but is not serious enough for a warning.

The Advisory is for the Wasatch Back, including Park City, Huntsville, and Heber City. In Wyoming, the advisory includes the southwest corner of the state, the Salt River, and Wyoming Ranges. Please be careful if you have any travel plans in these areas as treacherous conditions will exist. This will go into place Saturday at 9 p.m. and remain until Monday.