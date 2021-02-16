Winter Storm Warning issued for Salt Lake; Tooele Valleys

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After a wallop of winter weather, with plenty of valley snow accumulations Monday night into Tuesday morning, we have more mountain and valley snowfall on the way.

A second wave of accumulating snow will impact Northern and Central Utah Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon. We will see lake enhancement in Salt Lake and Tooele County through Wednesday morning, so certain areas could see another foot of snow by tomorrow.

The National Weather Service has issued a “Winter Storm Warning” which will remain in effect until 11 am Wednesday. The warning includes the Wasatch Mountains south of Interstate 80, but new today, the Salt Lake and Tooele Valleys. Heavy snow is expected and will intensify tonight through the early morning hours.

Expected snow in the areas under the warning will range from half a foot to a foot, with the east benches seeing the possibility of higher amounts. The Wednesday morning commute will be impacted with road snow and slush, limited visibility, and the chance of blowing snow in Salt Lake and Tooele counties. Plan accordingly heading into your Wednesday commutes.

The Wasatch Mountains will see an additional one to two feet of snow through Wednesday evening. If your neighborhood does not fall under the winter storm warning, you are still likely to see accumulating snow. Utah County and the Northern Wasatch Front will also pick up additional snow.

For expected snow amounts and the timing on the storm, you can watch Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online, and stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team.