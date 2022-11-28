SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – This week is shaping up to be a very active one for northern Utah. We are in the middle of a storm that will last into Tuesday and bring a good amount of snow to the mountains of Utah, even the central and southern mountains, but that is just the first few days of the week. We’ll also have temperatures take a dramatic drop Tuesday as the clouds from the storm clear through, a nice Wednesday, and then we will cap off the week with another storm system coming through giving us more moisture through most of the weekend.

Currently, much of the state is in a Winter Weather Advisory. This will remain in place until Tuesday afternoon and we are expecting healthy levels of snow in the mountains and even a few inches in the Salt Lake Valley. The mountains are looking to get 6 – 12″, and the upper Cottonwoods are racing for nearly 18″ of snow.

The Advisory warns of winter driving conditions due to blowing/drifting snow. Much of I-15 will be included in the path of advisory and caution should be used when driving, especially in the upper elevations.

The storm will start in northern Utah but will slowly work its way south. As it does we could have 4-8″ of snow in the central mountains and 1-4″ in the southern mountains. The storm will also bring with it a cold front that should drop temperatures by double digits from Monday into Tuesday.

After the storm leaves Wednesday will be fairly calm and temperatures will start to rise up, but the good feelings won’t last too long as another storm makes an appearance late Thursday bringing moisture through the weekend. We will be following this developing storm to get you accurate numbers as they become more apparent.

Takeaways? Snow through Tuesday in northern Utah. A second storm with moisture coming late Thursday.

Always keep one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast. You can follow along with us both on-air and online.