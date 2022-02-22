Winter storm to bring widespread impacts to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Tuesday or “Twosday” since it’s 2-22-2022! The second of two winter storms will be impacting the state Tuesday night and on Wednesday.

The bulk of the impacts will be felt in central and southern Utah where there are active Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings. Even though northern Utah is not included in these advisories, scattered snow showers will be possible in northern Utah as well, especially from the northern Wasatch Front southward.

Within the Winter Storm Warning along the I-15 corridor 4-7″ of additional snow will be possible, while the central and southern mountains could see an additional 1-2 feet from this storm! That’s after already seeing 15″+ at Brian Head. This will also come with 40 mph winds so blowing so could also be an issue. Plan accordingly, but if you don’t have to travel Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning on I-15, don’t. This storm has cold air and moisture to work with and there is even a chance Washington County and St. George gets a wintry mix tonight before turning to all snow Wednesday morning with colder air continuing to flood into the state.

In northern Utah, the chance for snow or at least heavy snow is not as high compared to central and southern Utah, but the possibility exists for an additional trace to 2″ will be possible in our northern valleys while the Wasatch Front could see an additional trace-3″. If some heavier bands set up, localized areas will likely see more than that. Healthy snow totals, 6″+ will be possible as far north as the cottonwoods, but most northern mountains will see an additional 2-5″.

By Wednesday afternoon, any snow will likely be close to if not south of the I-70 corridor as the storm system starts to pull to the east. For other areas additional snowfall of 3-6″ will be possible for the central valleys, 4-10″ for southern valleys, the I-15 corridor could see between 4-7″, the central and southern mountains could receive an additional 1-2 feet, and the Wasatch Plateau could come in with another 5-10″!

As this storm system exits the state, its counterclockwise flow could bring another weather element into the mix for Northern Utah. While the area won’t see a tremendous amount of snow, there is potential to get some strong Easterly winds. When downslope wind event impacts the Wasatch Front, we see gusty conditions at the mouths of our canyons. The possibility exists for increased winds with gusts up to 50 miles per hour near the mouth of Ogden Canyon, Weber Canyon and Farmington Canyon where gusts could reach 55mph. We could see gusty winds through from Brigham City to the University of Utah. Cache Valley in Utah could also see strong winds as well. These winds could create dangerous crosswinds on N/S routes including I-15 so be careful, especially in high-profile vehicles.

The other big weather headline will be frigid, below-average temperatures. Tuesday and Wednesday nights will bring lows in the teens for the Wasatch Front, single digits for the Wasatch Back and Cedar City, and even 20s/upper teens in St George! We’ll start to slowly warm up by Thursday into Friday, but from Thursday night through Friday, a weak disturbance looks to bring a slight chance for snow to parts of northern Utah. We will see how it all shakes out.

Bottom Line? Another winter storm keeps snow, below-average temperatures, strong winds, and winter travel in the forecast.

Stay ahead of all the winter weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!