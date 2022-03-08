SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Tuesday Utah! Across the Beehive State, it’s going to be a tale of two days. That’s because in northern Utah a winter storm will bring in snow this afternoon into tonight while in southern Utah skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with slightly warmer temperatures than yesterday.

We’ll see highs in the mid-50s in St. George while most of central and southern Utah find daytime highs in the 40s. Along the Wasatch Front highs will still be well below average, in the mid to upper 30s. Outside of any wet weather, skies will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny in the north.

So far today most of the snow in northern Utah has been confined to the higher elevations, but as we go through the afternoon into tonight the chance for snow will increase in our valleys in northern Utah. Due to this system moving in there are Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings in effect for most of northern Utah.

The winter storm warning encompasses our northern Utah mountains including the Wasatch Mountains and the Bear River Range. The winter weather advisories include the Wasatch Back, Cache Valley, the Uinta’s, the Wasatch Plateau, the Wasatch Front, the Tooele and Rush valleys, and down the I-15 corridor to the I-15/70 interchange.

Most models have shown a decent burst of snow in northern Utah right around the evening which means accumulating snow will be possible, especially for the higher elevations, Cache Valley, and at least parts of the Wasatch Front for the evening commute so plan accordingly. Snow could be heavy at times and with breezy conditions some blowing snow can’t be ruled out.

Snow will remain likely through tonight and even into tomorrow morning in northern Utah while moisture continues to spread south. This will mean the potential for a slippery Wednesday morning commute from northern to central Utah, especially along the I-15 corridor down to Beaver.

Through the day tomorrow snow will gradually taper from north to south, but snow will remain likely along the Wasatch Front through at least midday. In central and southern Utah, the chance for wet weather won’t run as high, but even during the second half of the day, tomorrow snow will be possible in Cedar City and light rain can’t be ruled out in St. George late tomorrow into early on Thursday. By Thursday morning all the moisture will be moving away as a blast of colder air ushers in.

Snow totals with this storm are going to run highest in northern Utah. Our northern Utah mountains will see between 8-16″ of snow, but in the cottonwoods and potentially the northern Wasatch, snow totals of 20″+ will be possible. Isolated amounts of 2 feet in these areas can’t be ruled out!

Along the northern Wasatch Front and Cache Valley 4-8″ will be possible, while the rest of the Wasatch Front, northern valleys, and SW Wyoming see 2-6″. For our central mountains 6-10″, southern mountains will see 2-6″, and central and southern valleys could pick up anywhere from a trace-4″ of snow with central valley’s seeing a bit more on the higher end of that range.

A blast of cold air will follow this system resulting in bitterly cold temperatures Wednesday night and more specifically Thursday night. Daytime highs on Thursday will struggle to climb to 30 in Salt Lake City and 50 in St. George. With sunshine returning Friday and Saturday temperatures will moderate steadily with mostly dry skis staying in place across the state through Sunday.

The takeaway? After a short break, our next winter storm moves in today to bring impacts through Wednesday.

Stay ahead of the winter weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!