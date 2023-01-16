SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After dealing with a winter storm this past weekend our next one is moving in today and will continue to bring impacts through tomorrow before skies finally begin to calm Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Through tomorrow we’ll have multiple winter alerts in effect, and some won’t expire until very early on Wednesday morning. Winter Storm warnings are currently in effect for the southern mountains, southwestern Utah (not including lower Washington County), and south-central Utah until 5 a.m. Wednesday. During the duration of the warning 1-2ft. is expected to fall in the southern mountains with a chance that places like Brian Head, the Pine Valleys, and the Tushar Mountains see closer to 30″.

Below 5500ft. in the upper Sevier Valleys, Bryce Canyon Country, and South-Central Utah 3-6″ of snow is expected while areas above 5500ft. will receive between 5-10″. In southwestern Utah including the cities of Beaver, Cedar City, and Milford 3-8″ of snow will be possible which means the I-15 corridor could see dangerous conditions.

Winter weather advisories are also in effect, but the duration of when they expire varies with some expiring Tuesday at 5 p.m. while some continue until 5 a.m. Wednesday. For most mountains south of I-80, the Tavaputs, and the La Sal/Abajos advisories are in effect through early Wednesday as 6-12″ of snow will be possible with a chance some spots like the Cottonwoods and Provo Canyon could receive closer to a foot and a half.

The winter weather advisory for the Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Millard and Juab Counties, plus the Sanpete Valley continues through 5 a.m. Wed where 2-6″ of snow will be possible. For Castle Country the advisory runs through 5 p.m. Tuesday and 2-5″ of snow will be possible.

Winter driving conditions can be expected during the duration of these alerts and within the warnings, travel could be extremely difficult if not impossible due to heavy snow. Plan ahead if you have to be out on the roadways.

