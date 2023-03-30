SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! Scattered showers continue statewide today then another system will bring more snow to northern Utah tonight into our Friday!

Even though the cold front is moving away to the east today, our atmospheric river event continues as the low pressure driving everything moves through! Showers today will be scattered in nature so it won’t rain or snow all day where you are, but it could come in rounds so stay on top of the weather.

Downstream of the low pressure in the southern two-thirds of the state, as well as eastern Utah, there will continue to be thunderstorm potential. With the colder in place, the snow levels will dance around the valley floors. This means we could see times of valley rain as well as valley snow with a chance some of our valleys could see accumulations while times of heavy mountain snow will continue. As the day goes on it’s more and more likely we’ll see valley snow as colder air continues to filter in with the NW flow. Daytime highs today will run 10-20 degrees colder than yesterday!

The Winter Weather Advisories for the high country remain in effect. The winter weather advisory for the southern mountains continues through 9 p.m. tonight, but the advisory for the central mountains continues through noon tomorrow. The winter weather advisory for the western Uintas continues through 9 p.m. tomorrow. Within those advisories, an additional 2-12″ is likely with areas farther north achieving the higher end of that.

Meanwhile, the Winter Storm Warning for the Wasatch Mountains continues through 9 p.m. tomorrow as well, but we could see an additional 12-18″ of snow while isolated areas like the cottonwoods will have the potential to pick up maybe 2 feet plus!

Wet weather will begin to wind down in southern Utah by this evening as the low pressure moves to the east, however, a trailing piece of energy will result in an even better chance for snow showers in northern Utah from this evening through the first half of Friday. This quick disturbance will bring more snow to the northern mountains, Wasatch Back, and even along the Wasatch Front.

There will likely be commute impacts early Friday, especially with mountain routes becoming compromised again. We’ll be looking at temperatures once again being roughly 10-15 degrees below average with mainly 30s and 40s for daytime highs for most across the state. By the afternoon into tomorrow night, wet weather potential will begin to wind down as high pressure starts to build in.

Due to the expected snow in northern Utah tonight and early tomorrow, there are now additional Winter Weather Advisories that will go into effect this evening. They will include the northern Wasatch Front down to Salt Lake County, Tooele & Rush Valleys, and the Wasatch Back.

These will be in effect through noon tomorrow. Within the advisory in the valleys 1-4″ of snow is expected while bench areas could land between 3-7″. In the Wasatch Back 2-6″ is generally expected, but the Ogden Valley could locally see up to 8-16″! This is due to the northwest flow and the potential for lake effect and lake enhancement. It’s a similar setup to what we saw last week which means some could overachieve the expected snow totals.

On Saturday, we’ll get sunshine across the state as temperatures rebound to within shouting distance of seasonal norms. The first half of Sunday won’t bring many changes compared to Saturday, but from Sunday afternoon into early next week another potent storm looks poised to move in. Soggy conditions appear to get a grip on the Great Basin early next week and that could mean additional valley rain and mountain snow targeting Utah. Stay tuned!

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!