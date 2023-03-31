SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! The area of low pressure responsible for all of this wet weather will be pulling to the east today, but before its final exit from Utah, we see a trailing wave of energy keep the chance of snow showers in the forecast for northern Utah.

The bottom line? Snowy start to the day in Northern Utah, with average temperatures statewide and winter alerts in effect!

This quick disturbance will bring more snow to the northern mountains, Wasatch Back, and even along the Wasatch Front. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until noon for the Wasatch Front and 9 p.m. for the higher terrain. Within the advisory in the valleys 1-3 inches of snow is expected while bench areas could land between 4-8 inches. In the Wasatch Back, 2-6 inches is generally expected, but the Ogden Valley could locally see up to 8-16 inches!

This is due to the northwest flow and the potential for lake effect and lake enhancement. It’s a similar setup to what we saw last week which means some areas could overachieve the expected snow totals. Meanwhile, the Winter Storm Warning for the Wasatch Mountains continues through 9 p.m. tomorrow as well, but we could see an additional 12-18 inches of snow while isolated areas like the cottonwoods will have the potential to pick up maybe 2 feet plus!

We’ll be looking at temperatures once again being roughly 10-15 degrees below average with mainly 30s and 40s for daytime highs for most across the state.

By tonight, wet weather potential will begin to wind down as high pressure starts to build in. A more westerly flow takes hold and drier and milder conditions are on deck for the weekend. On Saturday we’ll get sunshine across the state as temperatures rebound to within shouting distance of seasonal norms.

The first half of Sunday won’t bring many changes compared to Saturday, but from Sunday afternoon into early next week another potent storm looks poised to move in. Increasing cloud cover and wind should be expected Sunday evening. Soggy conditions appear to get a grip on the Great Basin early next week and that could mean additional valley rain and mountain snow targeting Utah. The timeline is becoming clearer each day, so stay tuned for storm expectations.

