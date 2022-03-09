SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Hey there Utah, we are halfway to the weekend. We’ll continue to see impacts from the winter storm moving through as we go through the day.

As the day goes on, the best chance for wet weather will go into central and southern Utah as some lingering snow will remain possible from the southern Wasatch Front and in our northern mountains where winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings will continue until 5 PM. For the Wasatch Back, Uintas, Wasatch Plateau, and central Utah the advisories continue until 11 PM. Within the advisories, valleys are likely to receive another inch+ of snow while in the mountains an additional 4″+ will be possible.

Around midday, we started to see wet weather filter into the higher elevations in southern Utah and by tonight there will be a slight chance for a wintry mix before the chance for straight snow in places like Cedar City while in St. George tonight and early tomorrow will bring a slight chance for rain with a slim chance for a wintry mix.

The central and southern mountains are not likely to see significant accumulations like the northern mountains, but accumulating snow of over a couple inches is likely. The wild card of tomorrow will be the potential for some lake effect for the western Salt Lake Valley and Tooele Valley early on. If it can materialize some accumulations will be possible. By tomorrow afternoon the chance for any wet weather will come to an across the state as the winter storm clear, but this storm will drag in colder air behind it.

Today, temperatures will be comparable compared to yesterday with mostly cloudy skies in the north and increasing clouds down south outside of any wet weather. By tonight we’ll see lows along the Wasatch Front drop into the mid and upper teens with the Wasatch Back dropping into the single digits. Winds will continue to be breezy across the state so the wind chill will make it feel even more frigid. Daytime highs for our Thursday will be about 20-25 degrees below average as most along the Wasatch Front will struggle to climb freezing. Even St. George will be limited to a daytime high of only 49 degrees. Breezy conditions are expected to persist across the state and in southern Utah, most notably in Washington County, gap winds will be possible, especially in the afternoon and Thursday night.

Thursday night will be even colder than what we get tonight with even colder wind chills. It is likely to be one of the coldest nights of the year so far as we drop to the low and mid-teens in Salt Lake City. With high pressure building in, we’ll start to see moderating temperatures Friday into Saturday with plenty of sunshine. There’s a chance a weak disturbance could bring us some valley rain and mountain snow on Sunday, and this will help keep temperatures in northern Utah steady through the weekend before we warm up even more into next week. Meanwhile, southern Utah will continue to warm and by the end of the weekend, temperatures will be close to average in southern Utah.

The takeaway? Snow for your Wednesday with cold air to follow!

