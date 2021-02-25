Winter storm looks to bring another round of accumulating snow to Northern Utah

(ABC4) – A series of disturbances within our next winter storm will begin to impact Northern Utah late Thursday night. The winter storm will move into the Pacific Northwest during the day Thursday before diving Southeast into the Intermountain West. As the storm system moves inland, several disturbances or what Meteorologists called “shortwaves” will begin to impact the area late Thursday through the overnight Friday morning. The first wave will be the weakest with just some light snow showers in Southern Idaho, far Northern Utah and the Bear River Valley. Adjacent mountain locations will also see some snow showers but impacts should remain marginal, except over the higher passes Friday morning.

Most valley locations will stay dry outside of areas North of Ogden through Friday morning but as a cold front pushes into the region by early afternoon, the wind direction will change to a North to NW flow bringing in colder temperatures and increasing snowfall. Winds will also be quite gusty ahead of and behind the cold front. Northern valleys may see an initial burst of snow with this second wave before things become more scattered into the evening while the mountains should see snowfall intensity increase leading to modest accumulations.

Those planning on traveling over Parleys Summit, the Cottonwoods, Logan Summit and Sardine Summit should expect winter driving conditions for the Friday evening commute and beyond. Due to this, the National Weather Service has issues a Winter Weather Advisory for the mountains of Northern Utah and mountain valleys, including the Wasatch Back and Ogden Valleys.

By Saturday morning, the third and final wave rolls through and with much colder air in place, allows for snow to become more widespread over Northern Utah.

Accumulations are likely with this last round of snow with valley locations receiving 1 to 4″ depending on location and elevation. Benches and mountain valleys will see a range of 3-8″ with highest amounts in the Ogden Valleys. All Northern mountain locations should pick up 6 to 14″ with the highest amounts in the Upper Cottonwoods. It is worth a mention that there is a chance for lake enhanced snow from the Great Salt Lake early Saturday and Sunday mornings for various locations throughout the Wasatch Front. This would increase snow amounts if the Great Salt Lake becomes a factor. Travel Saturday morning could be difficult at times, especially on untreated roads, benches and mountain passes. Plan for winter driving conditions.

By Saturday evening, this storm will be exiting East with snow showers remaining over parts of Northern and Central Utah. A couple of inches are possible in the Northern San Pete valleys as well as along the I-15 corridor to Nephi. Gusty canyon winds are forecast to return to the canyons around St. George and Washington County on Sunday which could make for windy travel between Cedar City and St. George.

