SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – As most of us wake up in Utah there will already be a Winter Weather Advisory in effect. The advisory is for much of the state but has different starting times as the storm makes its way south. The earliest beginning time is 5 a.m. for the mountains north of I-80 including Mantua and Logan Summit. Snow should be falling and will continue to fall throughout the day, night, and into Tuesday. The storm will slowly head south, but much of it will remain around the Wasatch Front where it will deliver its biggest payload.

This will not be a huge storm in terms of totals, but the Wasatch Mountains should see 6-12″ inches during the storm with some areas – like Bear River and the Cottonwoods, seeing closer to 18″. We will also see 3-6 inches on the benches and 1-4′ possible on the valley floor.

The Winter Weather Advisory will remain in place until Tuesday later in the afternoon and winter weather driving conditions will be observed as blowing and drifting snow could make travel tough. Please give yourself extra time when driving Monday and Tuesday.

As the storm works its way south later on Monday the mountains in central Utah can expect to see close to 10″ of snow and southern Utah will get a little dusting with about 4″. The storm will follow along the I-15 corridor so special care should be considered if you have plans to travel along the Interstate during this time.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

One factor that could play into all of this is that we’ll still see some temperatures above freezing during the storm, which could give us a mixture of rain and snow. This is important to note as the temperatures drop back down and freezes any moisture on the roads.

We will see the storm head out of the state Tuesday afternoon and should have a calm day on Wednesday before we see our next storm coming in late Thursday. We’re still tracking what this storm will be bringing, but it’s looking like it could be around the entire weekend.

Takeaway? Winter Weather Advisory in Utah from Monday morning until Tuesday evening. A good amount of snow is expected.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast. You can follow along with us both on-air and online.