Winter storm causes slick driving conditions

NORTHERN UTAH (ABC4 News)- The winter storm hit the Northern part of the state early Monday morning.

The weather impacted travel for the morning commute.

The storm blanketed parts of Ogden creating slick driving conditions up Sardine Canyon.

“It’s really cold and it hit fast,” driver Danielle Vazquez said.

Utah Highway Patrol says statewide there have been a total of 53 weather-related crashes.

Troopers have investigated 53 crashes as of 1100 hrs today. This is definitely not the day to risk driving on bald tires. And remember, slow down and increase your following distance in inclement weather. — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) November 25, 2019

Monday morning UDOT reports multiple slide-offs in near white-out conditions.

Conditions closed parts of Sardine Canyon between Bringham City and Wellsville.



It’s a reminder for drivers like Danielle Vazquez as she prepares to hit the road.

“I am heading to Farmington and I am not looking forward to it,” Danielle Vazquez said. “Taking it much slower and staying away from the semi-trucks and making sure I’m giving them enough distance.”

ABC4’s Pinpoint Weather Team expects the storm to dump snow throughout the holiday.

UDOT wants drivers to be prepared and plan for up to 30 min delays.

“Making sure I have a full tank and hit the snow button on my car so my car is a little slower and more prepared if I have to stop quickly,” Vazquez said

The cold weather isn’t only dangers while driving but could also create health concerns for outdoor animals.

“I got them all ready to go so I don’t have to go out and mess with them in the weather,” Pleasant View resident David Schoss said.

UDOT urges folks to avoid driving if possible- But if you must drive to your Thanksgiving destination take it slow.

For Utah’s most accurate forecast head to abc4.com/weather.

