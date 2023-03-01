SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! Another cold front swept through the overnight hours, delivering widespread wet weather and complicating the morning commute in spots.

Travel remains tricky, particularly in southern Utah, including all of the I-15 and I-70 corridors, so plan for weather impacts on the roads until early tomorrow morning. Roads that will continue to see heavy or blowing snow throughout the day include I-15 through Black Ridge in Washington County, SR-9 through Zion National Park, SR-12 near Capitol Reef National Park in South Central Utah and US 89 from Long Valley Junction to Kanab. The counterclockwise flow around this area of low pressure will keep the snow in the south and snow showers churning through the evening in the northern half of the state.

Even as the cold front moves east by the late afternoon, parts of the state could continue to receive wrap-around moisture behind the front, which will result in scattered snow showers continuing throughout the daytime hours. As the low pressure driving the cold front moves to the southeast it will take the moisture with it. Wet weather will begin to clear northern Utah first by tomorrow evening, then will clear southern Utah completely by Thursday morning.

When this storm wraps, snow accumulations will be hefty, particularly in the mountains. Overall, the northern mountains will walk away with an additional 6-12 inches with isolated amounts of up to 18 inches. This storm favors the south, so 8-16 inches is expected for the central mountains while the southern mountains could receive another 1-2 feet. Mountain valleys, including the Wasatch Back, will likely pick up another 4-10 inches, benches could see 3-8 inches, and southern valleys could receive between 5-10 inches. Northern and central valleys won’t do as well as the southern valleys, but 1-4 inches will be possible in the northern valleys while 2-6 inches will be possible in the central valleys. Castle Country will likely see 2-5 inches while the Uinta Basin could see 1-4 inches. In southeastern Utah, 4-8 inches will be possible around San Juan County.

Several winter alerts remain in effect for the mountains due to this series of storms but will be expiring this evening. The Winter Storm Warnings for the Wasatch Mountains and the Wasatch Back remain in effect through 5 p.m. Wednesday and during this same time frame, a winter weather advisory is in effect for the Western Uintas where an additional 6-12 inches is expected.

We also have Winter Storm Warnings for much of the central and southern Utah mountains. These warnings will be in effect through 5 a.m. Thursday. Heavy snow is expected with totals in the central mountains looking to add 8-24 inches with the higher totals likely to be found in the southern mountains, especially around Brian Head. Strong winds of gusts up to 65 mph are also expected which could result in times of blowing/drifting snow and reduced visibilities. We also now have winter storm warnings for south-central Utah, southwestern Utah, and Bryce Canyon Country. 5-10 inches is likely in southwestern and south-central Utah while 6-12 inches is expected in Bryce Canyon Country.

Winter Storm Warnings will also hold on through Thursday morning for some valleys in Southern Utah including Beaver, Cedar City, Milford, Springdale, Escalante, Kanab, and Bryce Canyon City. This new Warning is set to begin at 8 p.m. this evening and will remain in place until 5 a.m. Thursday. Heavy snow is expected with accumulations of 5-10 inches in southwest Utah and 6-12 inches in Bryce Canyon, Zion National Park, and the Grand Staircase. Some areas, such as Orderville and Glendale could see over 16 inches. Strong winds in the area will reduce visibility due to blowing snow so winter driving conditions will be in place for all roads in the area.

This storm pulls away from Utah and exits the region by tomorrow. Expect calmer conditions with partly cloudy skies and below-average temperatures across the state. Wind chill values will make it colder than the numbers actually show, so we will see some spots, particularly the Wasatch Back and eastern Utah feel significantly below average. In southern Utah, we’re expecting to end the workweek with dry skies and moderating temperatures, however, in northern Utah, a quick-moving system will bring a return chance for some snow on Friday.

This brush-by system could deliver a couple of inches of snow to the Northern mountains. By Saturday, we get another calm day statewide ahead of what could be more active weather by the end of the weekend into could be early next week, especially in northern Utah. Stay tuned as we roll into next week.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!