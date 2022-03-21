SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Monday, Utah on this first full day of spring! After a winter storm yesterday we’ll be looking at dry skies across the state today, but that doesn’t tell the entire story. The storm left colder air in its wake and in southern Utah, winds will remain strong, especially during the first half of the day.

The High Wind Warning for lower Washington County will expire at 3 p.m. However, breezy conditions will persist through the day into tonight for southern Utah. This will especially be the case where we normally see gap winds. Meanwhile, skies across the state will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with daytime highs below average across the board. In northern Utah, we’ll see mainly 40s in our valleys with 30s for mountain valleys. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s in southern Utah as lower elevations like Lake Powell and St. George sneak into the low 60s.

With clear skies and calmer winds, tonight will be as cold compared to what we had this morning. With high pressure controlling our weather, we’ll start to warm up by tomorrow afternoon. We’ll be closer to average, but slightly below with temperatures ranging about 5 degrees warmer than today.

The sunshine sticks around the Beehive State as temperatures continue the upward trajectory for the remainder of the week. Daytime highs will be at average on Wednesday, but we see above-average warmth for the end of the week. Daytime highs by Friday will be near 70 in Salt Lake City while St. George likely sees low 80s!

Dry skies and spring warmth will carry us into the weekend. By Sunday clouds likely begin to increase because there is the potential a storm could arrive early next week. Being more than a handful of days away it’s just something to watch, for now, so stay tuned!

The takeaway? The first full day of spring will feel more like late winter, but warmer days are on the way!

Stay ahead of anything mother nature may throw at you with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!