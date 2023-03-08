Utah (ABC4) — Utah’s 2022-2023 meteorological winter was one of the top ten wettest winters recorded in Utah since 1895.

The meteorological winter ended last week, but with the latest snowstorm, Utah residents would say it’s not over.

According to data released by the National Centers for Environmental Information Wednesday, this meteorological winter was the 9th wettest and 49th coldest winter on record.

Utah collected on average, 5.8 inches of precipitation over December, January, and February. This was 2.75 inches above the 2021-22 meteorological winter, and 2.26 inches above the 20th-century average.

The driest year on record was 2020, and by the end of 2020, 90% of the state was in extreme or exceptional drought, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Utah’s 10 wettest meteorological winters since 1895

1992-1993: 6.9 inches 1979-1980: 6.49 inches 1908-1909: 6.24 inches 2016-2017: 6.23 inches 1968-1969: 6.08 inches 1915-1916: 5.99 inches 1906-1907: 5.88 inches 1910-1911: 5.81 inches 2022-2023: 5.80 inches 2004-2005: 5.66 inches

Although Utah has had record precipitation in its meteorological winter, it isn’t out of the woods when it comes to drought. According to the February U.S. Drought Monitor report, about 38.5% of the contiguous United States was in drought.

You can see Utah’s current drought conditions in the map below.

Utah’s current drought conditions are outlined on the U.S. Drought Monitor by National Weather Service.