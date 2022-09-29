SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday or happy Friday eve Utah! After seeing moisture return to the Beehive State yesterday, we get more active weather today thanks to an approaching cold front. This will be the emphasis for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the northern half of the state, mainly north of I-70, while there will only be a slight chance for showers in the southern half of the state. In northern Utah, daytime highs will ease down slightly compared to what we had on Wednesday with mainly upper 70s and low 80s along the Wasatch Front. In southern Utah, daytime highs will be slightly warmer compared to yesterday.

An approaching cold front will be the emphasis for showers and thunderstorms the next couple of days. Northern Utah will see the best chance tomorrow, while areas east of I-15 will have the best chance on Friday as cooler air moves in. #utwx #utah pic.twitter.com/H36orlrhxE — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) September 28, 2022

The chance for wet weather will stick around in the northern half of the state through tonight so keep that in mind for the “Old Wagon Wheel” game between BYU and Utah State this evening.

As the cold front slowly moves across the state the best chance for wet weather on Friday will be east of I-15, but enough moisture will linger behind to where a few isolated showers can’t be completely ruled out along and west of I-15, especially in the higher terrain. Meanwhile, temperatures will come down by about 10 degrees in northern Utah with most seeing highs in the 60s and 70s while southern Utah will see highs drop roughly 3-5 degrees compared to today.

The beginning of the weekend on Saturday has a good chance of being nearly a carbon copy to what we get on Friday thanks to the upper-level low pressure driving the cold front sticking around, but moisture levels look to dip by the end of the weekend into early next week, meaning most spots outside of the high terrain will see mostly dry skies. Daytime highs will come up a bit but will stay within a stone’s throw of seasonal averages through the early portions of next week.

Bottom Line? Wet weather potential with windy conditions ahead of cooler air moving in by tomorrow!

