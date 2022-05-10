SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah!

It was a frigid start to Tuesday in many spots, especially in Cache Valley where a hard freeze warning expired at 9 a.m. Tuesday will see drier conditions and temperatures rebounding, attempting to get closer to average yet falling a few degrees short. Temperatures will make it into the 50s and 60s for the Wasatch Front and Central Utah. In southern Utah, dry, windy conditions and whipping winds bring in some warmer spots with 70s and 80 expected with the help of a southerly flow.

With dry conditions and winds, it’s not a surprise we’ll see another day of elevated fire risk. This includes St. George, Cedar City, Beaver, Escalante, Richfield, Moab, and Blanding. Avoid any outdoor burning.

The southwesterly winds have also caused blowing dust in parts of the state for the last several days. The gusty southerly winds kick up dust, dirt and sand particles into the air we breathe.

Parts of the state, especially Washington County, have faced air quality impacts as a result with moderate air. We also have ozone levels rising in parts of the state including Eastern Utah, with sunshine and heat promoting the chemical reaction that creates ozone. As a result, we have moderate air quality expected for Tuesday in several counties including Davis, Salt Lake, Utah, Iron and Washington.

We’ll continue to warm into Wednesday ahead of a weak disturbance that will bring a slight chance for wet weather in the north as temperatures ease back down a bit Thursday. The slight chance of wet weather will likely target late Wednesday, the overnight and early Thursday. Light measurable moisture is possible. Quiet conditions will follow with a noticeable warming trend. Friday and through the weekend, skies will be mostly sunny as temperatures hit just above average statewide.

Bottom line? Blowing dust, below-average temperatures, and fire concerns for different parts of the state!

