SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! We have a mild day ahead of us temperature wise with our increased southwest flow, with daytime highs jumping above average into the mid to upper 60s along the Wasatch Front, with upper 50s expected in parts of Eastern and Central Utah. the 60s and 70s will pop up in Southern Utah, but the major weather headline for today will be the wind.

A High Wind Watch has been issued for much of Western Utah including the Salt Lake and Tooele Valleys. Winds will increase Tuesday afternoon through the evening ahead of a cold front to 30-40 mph with gust to 60 mph possible. Unsecured items could be blown around and power outages may occur, take precautions now to secure any loose items. The strong winds in the West Desert will also create travel impacts on east-west routes and blowing dust. Skies will appear hazy and cloudy with increasing moisture. A Wind Advisory has also been issued for Cache Valley, and the Wasatch Front including Salt Lake County. South winds between 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 55 mph are expected.

A strong cold front will sweep through the region on Wednesday and bring valley rain and mountain snow showers with lowering snow levels into Wednesday evening. A wintry mix is expected along the Wasatch Front by Wednesday evening with snow levels hovering around 4,000 feet. Early snowfall estimates call for roughly 6-12″ along the higher mountain ranges with several inches expected in the mountain valleys. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for mountains throughout the state, as well as Millard and Juab Counties and parts of Southwest Utah. Northern Mountains could pick up 4-8″, the Cottonwoods could see 6-12″, and the Central and Southern Mountains could see 8-16″ of snow. Winter driving conditions should be expected over mountain passes, and light accumulations should be expected on the valley floor overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Temperatures will also drop roughly 20 degrees from Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s Wednesday. Colder air lingers for the end of the work week and most cities will be roughly 15 degrees below normal. A gradual warmup is expected over the weekend with some showers over Northern Utah while southern Utah will remain dry.

Bottom Line? Gusty winds and blowing dust with mild temperatures for our Tuesday, with wet weather right around the corner.

