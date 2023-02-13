SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The National Weather Service has issued three Wind Chill Warnings for Utah ahead of the storm coming into the state on Valentine’s Day. The cold front that is coming with the latest snow will be accompanied by winds and temperatures will drop even further in some regions.

All of the warnings are set to begin at 10 p.m. Tuesday evening and remain in place until 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

In northern Utah, a warning was issued for Cache Valley, including the cities of Logan and Smithfield. In this region, temperatures are expected to drop to below -15 degrees. The dangerously cold wind chill could cause frostbite could on exposed skin in a short period of time. It is advised to avoid outdoor activities during the time of the warning.

In southern Utah, there are two locations targeted for severe wind chills. Bryce Canyon is forecasted to see wind chill that will bring temperatures down to -35 degrees and could be very dangerous. Zion National Park, including the city of Springdale, is expected to reach 0 degrees during the warning. Southern Utah is likely to snow throughout the day so blowing snow will also be a concern in this region.

Most of Utah will experience winter weather on Tuesday so even those areas not in the projected Wind Chill Warning could still be very cold. Please be careful in all of your outdoor dealings and check on your neighbors that might be in need. For all the latest on the developing storm, keep it on ABC4 and follow us here online.