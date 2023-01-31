SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Warning for the Utah portion of Cache County, including the cities of Logan and Smithfield. The warning is set to begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday night and remain in place until 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Dangerously cold wind chill is expected during this time with temperatures expected to drop to -30 degrees in some places. It is advised to avoid any outdoor activity, and if you do need to go out, please make sure to cover all exposed skin. Cold wind chills like this can cause frostbite in less than 30 minutes.

The arctic air should remain with Utah for the next few days with temperatures below normal, but we will see some gradual warming and be back to near normal temperatures by this weekend. However, the next storm system could be hitting northern Utah by next Monday. Keep up on all of the changing weather with Utah’s most accurate forecast both on-air and online.