SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – We might be moving towards the middle of April, but we’ve got a winter storm that will be moving through Monday into Tuesday. This storm will bring valley rain and mountain snow, then likely straight valley snow in northern Utah and ahead of and behind the cold front, winds will be strong across the state.

WIND ALERTS:

Most spots across the state are under at least a wind advisory while portions of southern Utah are included in a High Wind Warning. The High Wind Warning encompasses south-central Utah and the western Canyonland. This warning stretches from Kanab to the south to Hanksville to the north. This will be in effect from 3 PM through 6 AM Tuesday. Winds will be sustained out of the southwest at 30-40 mph with gusts up to and potentially over 65 mph. Winds this strong will make for difficult travel for high profile vehicles from crosswinds, patchy blowing dust is likely, and some power outages will be possible.

The rest of southern Utah will be included in wind advisories and these wind advisories will stretch into northwestern Utah, Castle County, San Rafael Swell, Glen Canyon, the western Uinta Basin, and the Wasatch Plateau. These advisories will run from this afternoon through early Tuesday morning with most expiring between midnight and 6 AM Tuesday. Winds are likely to be sustained at 20-30 mph out of the southwest and west with gusts up to 55 mph. Like within the warnings, blowing dust, dangerous crosswinds, and power outages will all be possible.

WINTER ALERTS:

A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for our northern Utah mountains until 3 AM on Wednesday. This includes the Wasatch mountains, and western Uintas. The heaviest snowfall is expected this evening. Through the length of the warning 1-2 feet of snowfall accumulation is possible. Winter driving conditions are expected.

A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect for the same time of the warning for SW Wyoming, the Wasatch Plateau, the central mountains, and the eastern Uintas. Snow accumulations of 5-10″ are the most likely with isolated amounts seeing more. Winter driving conditions will be possible in these areas. Areas of blowing and drifting snow will be possible as well.

THE TAKEAWAY: As the cold front moves in today we’re in store for strong winds, wet weather, and much colder temperatures. Impacts on the roads are likely in northern Utah this evening with impacts being likely statewide early on Tuesday with more impacts continuing Tuesday through Wednesday. By this afternoon if you must be out on the roadways, make sure you’re aware of the weather as impacts are expected, especially in the higher terrain. Be safe and be weather aware!