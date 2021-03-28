Wind alerts issued for Monday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Multiple weather forecasting offices for the National Weather Service have issued wind advisories and high wind warnings for Monday, March 29th. The earliest of these alerts go into effect at 3 a.m. for parts of Idaho and continues into the day.

All of the wind alerts are expected to expire by 8 p.m., Monday. Sustained wind speeds for the high wind warning areas will be in the 30 to 40 miles per hour range with gusts up to 60 miles per hour.

For the wind advisory areas, we can expect to see slightly weaker winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 miles per hour. Make sure to secure light, loose items from blowing away. Cross breezes along north to south-oriented highways and interstates can see an impact due to the westerly blowing winds.

This is caused by our next weather maker that continues to move east into the Northwest. This low-pressure system brings in a significant amount of cold Siberian air that not only creates our windy conditions but also brings a major cooldown.

With the cold front moving through Utah and the Great Basin on Monday, winds begin to pick up after the front passes. Luckily, this system is coming in from the northwest which will have a more westerly component to the winds. This prevents the Wasatch Front from seeing another similar event to the Labor Day event of last year.

Our models show the cold front initially moving into our area through the early morning hours creating gusty conditions for Eastern Nevada and the Western Deserts of Utah. Blowing dust is a concern for parts of Northern Utah for the morning commute as the westerly winds pick up dust and dirt from the West Desert, an issued made worse by the continuing drought.



The cold front continues to push through the Beehive State and reaching the Wasatch Front by the end of the morning commute. The blowing dust may cause some issues for drivers along I-15 but that will not be our only issue to be concerned about.

Crosswinds can be a concern for a few areas along I-15 that are north-south oriented especially with gusts reaching speeds of 30+ miles per hour.



The cold front continues southward and creates gusty conditions along with areas of Central Utah around lunchtime. By the time the cold front reaches Southern Utah the evening commute begins, and wind gusts remain around the 20 to 30 mile per hour range across the state.



Once the alerts begin to expire by the evening time, wind gusts and winds begin to die down as the cold front continues east leaving Utah with much colder air settling in. Winds in the evening and nighttime should be below advisory and warning level and progressively weaken going into Tuesday, where we can expect to only see a breezy day.