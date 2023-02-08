SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the western Uinta Basin and Castle Country. The affected areas include Duchesne, Roosevelt, Price, Castle Dale, and Emery. The Advisory is set to remain in place until 4 a.m. Thursday.

During this time, winds are expected to reach 20-30 mph with gusts reaching nearly 60 mph. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and power outages are possible. Driving conditions could also be hazardous, especially with crosswinds affecting east/west travelers. Those with high-profile vehicles should take caution.