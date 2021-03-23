Wind advisory issued for Southwestern Utah

(ABC4) – The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for parts of Southwestern Utah beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The wind advisory will expire at noon on Wednesday, March 24.

Winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour and wind gusts of 50 miles per hour can be expected throughout this period. The advisory is for areas in Washington County excluding the St. George metropolitan area.

Our Futurecast wind gust model shows that we expect to see wind gusts picking up beginning in the afternoon but become strongest around the late evening and early morning timeframe.

Wind gusts in Hurricane look to be the strongest as we’re expecting to see canyon winds in north to south running canyons.

Roadways that would be impacted by these winds causing us areas of concern, include I-15, US-89, and SR-18. Overnight travel and the early morning commute could face some issues especially if heading northbound.

