SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the western portion of Utah set to go into effect at 9 a.m. on Tuesday and remain in place until noon on Wednesday.

The affected area includes most of the state west of I-15, but the advisory does cross the major interstate near Nephi and some locations from Beaver to Cedar City. During the advisory, winds are expected to reach 25-35 mph, and gusts could top 45-55 mph. East-to-west driving routes, including I-80, will see strong southerly cross winds, and high profile vehicles will need to take special caution.

All loose articles should be either brought in or tied down to avoid them from being blown away causing injury and/or damage. There is also the possibility of power outages as strong winds can affect power lines. Be sure to have flashlights and other items ready if an outage occurs.