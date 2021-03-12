Wind Advisory for Northern Wasatch Front

(ABC4) – The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for parts of Northern Utah for Friday evening into Saturday morning. This event is due to our pesky low-pressure system moving to the East, producing some eastern canyon winds for parts of the Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, and Tooele Valley. We are expecting to see wind speeds around 25-30 mph, with wind gusts possibly reaching 55 mph during this timeframe.

Currently, wind gusts for parts of the Northern Wasatch on the weaker side, but this looks to change as we continue into our Friday.

Some of the strongest wind gusts are expected to occur near the midnight hour. Luckily, this will not be similar to the “Labor Day wind storm” from last year, but winds will still be a concern for our typical areas, from Farmington down to Bountiful.

Dangerous crosswinds along I-15, Legacy Parkway, and US-89 due to the East to West direction. High-profile vehicles should take extreme precautions along these North-South roads.

The strong winds may possibly cause issues like strong crosswinds, a few downed powerlines, and some tree damage. If you have light objects in your yard, such as plastic patio furniture and trampolines, storing them inside or tying them down is best to reduce the possibility of property damage or injury.

Winds will begin to calm down and move out by Saturday afternoon and evening as the slow and meandering low-pressure system moves more into Colorado.

