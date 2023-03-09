SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — With a new storm moving into Utah, Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for much of the state. Not only that, but the National Weather Service has also put in place some Wind Advisories.

These advisories are all set to begin at 11 p.m. tonight and remain in effect until 11 p.m. on Friday. During this 24-hour period, winds in the affected area will be in the 25-35 mph range and we could see gusts up to 55 mph.

Most of this Advisory is for the western or desert portion of the state, but it does all take in the Salt Lake Valley. Areas of I-15 will also be affected by the wind, especially between Beaver and Cedar City. It is advised to be careful with any travels during this Advisory, particularly if traveling on any east-west routes.

While only the areas shown on the map are on the Advisory, the Winter Storm Warnings put out for the majority of the state also come with notices of high winds. Everyone in Utah should be ready for some windy weather.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Secure all loose items now to avoid anything blowing away and causing damage to others. Also, be aware that power outages can occur as power lines could come down during the wind.

To get all the latest information on everything coming to Utah this weekend, keep it on ABC4.com and watch Utah’s Most Accurate Weather Forecasts on ABC4 News.