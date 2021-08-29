Will the smoky air be lifting soon?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Sunday everyone! As we close out the weekend, unfortunately the smoke still will be hanging around for us throughout the day.

For those of us in northern and eastern Utah, eastern Nevada, and southwest Wyoming, we will see heavier plumes of smoke still hanging overhead thanks to our zonal flow. This means that our air quality will remain poor and categorized as unhealthy for sensitive groups, so outdoor plans may need a raincheck.

In southern Utah, we will fare much better thanks to a more southwesterly flow that will give us a nice little break from the smoke. We can expect to stay in the good category for air quality. Besides the smoke, we will also be on the warmer side throughout our area with temperatures ranging around the upper 80s to the low 100s. It definitely will feel like an August day.

Behind all of the smoke, we do not have any significant cloud cover either, as our friendly high-pressure system still hangs around the four corners area. As we head into the evening time, conditions remain very similar as smoky and hazy skies continue under mainly clear skies. Our lows will hang around the 60s and 70s for the most part.

In short, air quality will be an issue for everyone with the exception of southern Utah thanks to those pesky westerly winds bringing in wildfire smoke.

Stay up to date on all of the latest weather happenings with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online! We are There4You!