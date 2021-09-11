Will more storms hit Utah this weekend?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – We made it to the weekend Utah!

We are expecting to see much better air quality as the southerly to southwesterly flow moves into our area, breaking up the smoke and bringing in clean air for us. A few areas in the north may still see patches of smoke due to the remnants of the Legacy Fire still smoldering in Farmington. The rain has helped dampen the area and slow down burning in the grasslands.

The same monsoon flow will bring us another round of storms into northern Utah starting in the afternoon. Some storms may be a bit on the strong side, but they will be isolated at best. This could affect your plans if you’ll be outdoors during the afternoon and evening hours around the Wasatch Front. Some of these storms can produce gusty, erratic winds and quite a bit of lightning, so make sure to keep an eye on the sky and stay weather aware during the day.

If you’re heading to the BYU-Utah game, you may want to bring an umbrella just in case, as we’re expecting to see showers and possible storms during the tailgate festivities. Temperatures will be cooler for everyone, with our highs ranging around the 80s and 90s.

Sunday will be much drier as we lose our monsoon flow bringing in that beneficial moisture, but the good thing is clear air will still be over us, so we have that working in our favor. Temperatures will be much more seasonable in northern Utah as we still remain in the mid 80s.

In southern Utah, we begin to warm up again as temperatures hang around the 90s, with St. George hitting another triple-digit day. Having a great day outside is recommended.

In short, some areas will see moisture and dry heat this weekend, while for others, the weather will be much drier. Stay ahead of all the weather happenings with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online.

We are There4You!