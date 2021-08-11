Wildfire threatening some structures in Orem

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – Some structures are being threatened by a wildfire in Orem.

Utah Fire Info says the Dry Canyon Fire was reported on the bench east of Orem early Wednesday morning.

It is currently estimated at about five acres. Orem Fire says it is a small brush fire north of Dry Canyon near Lindon. It is being mitigated.

“Some structures are threatened, and the cause is under investigation,” Utah Fire Info reports. It is unclear which structures specifically are threatened.

Orem Fire is asking people and drones to stay away from the area.

This is a developing story, ABC4.com will provide updates below as they become available.

Tuesday, crews began battling a lightning-started fire in Carbon County. Dubbed the Cold Springs Fire, Utah Fire Info estimated the wildfire has reached 20 acres.