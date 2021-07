BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A new wildfire in Northern Utah has closed a highway as of Tuesday afternoon.

Utah Fire Info says the Black Pine Fire is already estimated to have reached between 100 and 200 acres.

“Fire behavior is extreme and running,” Utah Fire Info reports. As of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, no structures have been threatened.

Highway 42 is closed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.