UPDATE: Snake John Fire 100% contained in Uintah County

SUNDAY 07/04/21 2:00 p.m.

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Wildfire states the Snake John Fire has been fully contained as of July 4.

SATURDAY 07/03/21 12:00 p.m.

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Wildfire states the Snake John Fire has progressed to 650 acres and is 60% contained as of July 3.

The #SnakeJohnFire has been mapped at 650 acres. Firefighters have increased containment to 60%. Crews will continue to secure the fire perimeter this afternoon and expect increased containment tonight. #ffslkw



SATURDAY 07/03/21 10:00 a.m.

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Wildfire states the Snake John Fire has progressed to 100 acres and is 40% contained as of July 3.

According to officials, the oil and gas infrastructure nearby is no longer threatened.

FRIDAY 07/02/21 8:16 p.m.

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A wildfire burning in Uintah County is threatening nearby oil and gas sources, Utah wildfire officials said Friday evening.

The wildfire, dubbed the “Snakejohn Fire,” is burning Southeast of Vernal. It is estimated to be 20 acres in size as of Friday evening.

No further information about the fire has been released.

Wildfire officials provided updates on two other wildfires burning in Cache County, Friday.

The Curtis Creek Fire has now reached 100% containment while the Ant Flat Fire has reached 80% containment.

As Fourth of July weekend approaches, state officials are becoming increasingly wary of wildfire risks due to fireworks.

During a press conference Wednesday, Governor Spencer Cox plead to all Utahns: with our state a virtual powder keg right now, don’t light the fuse.

“Please, please, please celebrate without personal fireworks,” he said Wednesday.