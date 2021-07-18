Utah firefighters answer the call to help wildfire response in Oregon

UTAH (ABC4) – Two task forces of forty-one firefighters from 9 Utah fire agencies have deployed for Oregon, Sunday, to help fight the wildfires.

The firefighters deployed from the Maverik Center sometime after 9 a.m. answering a request for help from the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), a system of state-to-state mutual aid coordinated through state emergency management agencies.

The firefighters will deploy for about 16 days, which equates to 14 days working plus travel.

The two task forces consist of firefighters and fire apparatus from Unified Fire Authority, Draper, Murray, West Valley City, Park City, Lone Peak, Weber, Layton, and Orem Fire Departments.

According to the Utah Division of Emergency Management (UDEM), the task forces will have a layover Sunday night before arriving in the Bend, Oregon area Monday.

UDEM tells ABC4, “Utah stands ready, willing, and able to help a state in need, and EMAC is a great system for doing that.