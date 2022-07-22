TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two new fires started in Tooele County on the afternoon of July 21.

Utah Fire Info reports that the area on the north-end of Dutch Mountain located roughly three-and-a-quarter miles north of Gold Hill received lightning and prompted the growth of the Royal Fire and the Busby Fire.

At this time, officials estimate the Royal Fire is around 36 acres and the Busby Fire at 456 acres.

These new fires come at a time when 100% of the state has been deemed “Abnormally Dry.” The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reports that 99.7% of Utah is in an Extreme Drought. It’s important to acknowledge that fire danger remains high.